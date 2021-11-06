IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.