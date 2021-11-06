ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down to $56.66

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.66, but opened at $52.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 9,183 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

