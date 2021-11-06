UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 760 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 657.20 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 699.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 517.80 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

