Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 34.02 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

