APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 119787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in APA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in APA by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

