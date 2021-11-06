Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $7.50. Rimini Street shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 46,875 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on RMNI. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a market cap of $644.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $8,826,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $6,317,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rimini Street by 4,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 663,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

