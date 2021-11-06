Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,092.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 4,055 ($52.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,840.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,362.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,004.48 ($26.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

