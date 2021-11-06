Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,365.50 ($17.84) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,370.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,717.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 56.01%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

