Brokers Set Expectations for The Clorox Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Clorox in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

