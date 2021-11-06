Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RRX opened at $164.46 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

