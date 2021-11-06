Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. Research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snap One stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

