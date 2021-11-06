Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $164.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.43.

AME stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

