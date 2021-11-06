Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $16.25. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 23,709 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after acquiring an additional 314,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 72,233 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
