Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.09

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $218.09 and last traded at $218.09, with a volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

