Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 574.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $337.83 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

