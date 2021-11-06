Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,840 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of PVH worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

