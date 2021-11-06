Truist Securiti Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.48 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Denny’s by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

