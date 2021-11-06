Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 382,964 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,964 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

