BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,723 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.03% of BRP Group worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,588,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRP opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

