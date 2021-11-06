FY2022 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Reduced by Analyst

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.