Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Consolidated Communications worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after acquiring an additional 112,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

