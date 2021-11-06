American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in American States Water by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $94.27 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $575,057. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

American States Water Profile

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.