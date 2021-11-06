Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 89,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 145,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

