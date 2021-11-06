Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 276.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 264,129 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 268,220 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TIGR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of TIGR opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

