FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.14.

TSE:TXG opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.