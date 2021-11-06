FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

