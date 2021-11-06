Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $3,177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,367.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,258.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.53. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $497.57 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.