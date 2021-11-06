Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 163 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $660.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $671.63 and a 200-day moving average of $672.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a 12-month low of $366.93 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

