Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $232.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

