Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $807,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

