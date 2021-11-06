Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Insider Sells $745,460.80 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $40,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

