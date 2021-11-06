Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $110.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

