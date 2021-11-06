Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

