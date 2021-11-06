Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

DAL opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

