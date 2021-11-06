Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $339,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $115,508,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $7,111,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,056 shares of company stock worth $46,726,456 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

