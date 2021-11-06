25,473 Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,579 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSAC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

