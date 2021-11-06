Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 47,580 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 414.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.77.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.