Marshall Wace LLP Sells 69,201 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,872,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

