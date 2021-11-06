Marshall Wace LLP Invests $370,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

