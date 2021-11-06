Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 100,941 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 0.99. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.74 million. Five Star Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

