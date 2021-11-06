Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.