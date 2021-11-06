Marshall Wace LLP Invests $414,000 in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lantronix by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lantronix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $291.05 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

