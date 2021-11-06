Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $43,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $36.85 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

