20,132 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Abcam by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 144,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ABCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

