8,165 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

