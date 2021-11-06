Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 272 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

EPR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.