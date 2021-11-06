Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.