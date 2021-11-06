Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 2,184,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 218,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fisker by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fisker by 395,776.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NYSE FSR opened at $19.01 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

