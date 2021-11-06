Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €53.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.88 ($57.51).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.70 ($46.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.