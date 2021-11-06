Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,800 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

